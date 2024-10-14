Chicago marathon: Ruth Chepngetich shatters world record time

Ruth Chepngetich, from Kenya, set a new world record at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, finishing in an impressive 2:09:56, nearly two minutes ahead of the previous record.

The 30-year-old athlete broke the record held by Ethiopia's Tigist Assefa who ran the 42.195 km in 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 53 seconds on September 24, 2023, in Berlin.

Chepngetich, expressed her joy by saying,"I feel so great. I am proud of myself and I thank God for the victory and the world record. This is my dream that has come truth. I fight a lot thinking a lot about world record and I have fullfilled. I am grateful."

Chepngetich became the first woman to run a marathon in under 2:10.

In the men's category, John Korir another Kenyan emerged victorious as well in a time of 2 hours, 2 minutes, and 44 seconds, he finished ahead, taking over the record from Kelvin Kiptum, the world record holder who died in a car accident in February at just 23 years old.

Korir and Chepngetich participated in the race to pay tribute to the late Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya, who set the men's world record at the 2023 Chicago Marathon.