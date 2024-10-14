Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Chicago marathon: Ruth Chepngetich shatters world record time

Chicago marathon: Ruth Chepngetich shatters world record time
Ruth Chepngetich, crosses the finish line of the Chicago Marathon to win the women's professional division and break the women's marathon world record on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
Tess Crowley/Chicago Tribune
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Kenya

Ruth Chepngetich, from Kenya, set a new world record at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, finishing in an impressive 2:09:56, nearly two minutes ahead of the previous record.

The 30-year-old athlete broke the record held by Ethiopia's Tigist Assefa who ran the 42.195 km in 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 53 seconds on September 24, 2023, in Berlin.

Chepngetich, expressed her joy by saying,"I feel so great. I am proud of myself and I thank God for the victory and the world record. This is my dream that has come truth. I fight a lot thinking a lot about world record and I have fullfilled. I am grateful."

Chepngetich became the first woman to run a marathon in under 2:10.

In the men's category, John Korir another Kenyan emerged victorious as well in a time of 2 hours, 2 minutes, and 44 seconds, he finished ahead, taking over the record from Kelvin Kiptum, the world record holder who died in a car accident in February at just 23 years old.

Korir and Chepngetich participated in the race to pay tribute to the late Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya, who set the men's world record at the 2023 Chicago Marathon.

Additional sources • Other agencies

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..