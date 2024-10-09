Mixed reactions among Kenyans following the impeachment of the deputy president

Kenyans reacted on Wednesday after parliament overwhelmingly voted to impeach the country's deputy president.

Kenya's lawmakers approved a motion Tuesday to impeach the country's deputy president, following daylong discussions and after Rigathi Gachagua appeared in parliament to defend himself against several charges, including allegations that he supported anti-government protests in June.

The motion was approved by a 281-44 vote in favour of impeachment, well above the 117 votes constitutionally required. The motion now goes to the parliament’s upper house, which will debate the matter and also hold a vote.

Nairobi resident Rose Mueni said the allegations against Gachagua "do not have a basis for impeachment."

"Those are just political games because if you listen keenly, there are many politicians with bigger mistakes than those of the deputy president," Mueni added.

Nairobi resident John Mwangi said the impeachment isn't "adding much value" to Kenyans, as he added that both the president and the deputy president were supposed to be impeached.

For impeachment to be final, it will need the additional backing of two thirds of senators in the upper house. It's not clear when that vote will take place.

Under Kenya's constitution, the removal from office is automatic if approved by both chambers, though Gachagua can challenge the action in court — something he has said he would do.

The deputy president is also accused of being involved in corruption and other irregularities. He denies all the charges against him.

The debate surrounding his fate has extended beyond parliament — supporters and opponents of the motion clashed last week in public forums after the ruling alliance brought the motion before parliament.