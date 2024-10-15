Chief Justice Koome names judges to handle DP Gachagua ouster petitions

Kenya
Kenya’s Chief Justice has set up a team of three judges to review petitions against the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who faces corruption charges.
Gachagua recently became the first Kenyan deputy president to be impeached by the National Assembly. The Senate will now vote to decide if he will be officially removed from office.
He was impeached on 11 different charges, including undermining the government, but he denies all accusations.
Chief Justice Martha Koome assigned the three judges to review six petitions challenging the impeachment, one of which was filed by Gachagua himself.
Last Friday, the High Court ruled that the issues raised in the petitions were important constitutional matters.
If the Senate votes in favor of the impeachment, Gachagua will be the first deputy president to be removed from office under the 2010 Constitution. A two-thirds majority vote by senators is needed for his removal.
If this happens, Gachagua can still challenge the decision in court, which he has said he plans to do.
