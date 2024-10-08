Zambia signs deal with China for its first cholera vaccine plant

Zambia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with China to establish the country’s first cholera vaccine manufacturing facility.

The project, announced on Monday, aims to strengthen Zambia’s fight against cholera, a disease that has severely impacted public health and productivity.

The initial phase of the plant, costing $37 million, will be developed through a partnership between Zambia’s Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and China's Jijia International Medical Technology Corporation. The facility is expected to produce around three million doses annually.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, speaking at the signing ceremony in Lusaka, emphasized the importance of the project in eradicating cholera in the country. He highlighted that Zambia could become a key manufacturing hub for Africa as the continent's population continues to grow rapidly.

"This partnership sends a message that Zambia, Africa, and the world can collaborate effectively. We aim to make Zambia a center for manufacturing to serve larger markets," Hichilema said.

The president also stressed that the project must avoid bureaucratic delays due to its critical, life-saving purpose. As part of the agreement, China will donate three million cholera vaccine doses to Zambia before production begins.

Zambia faced a severe cholera outbreak earlier this year, which claimed over 400 lives and infected more than 10,000 people. Cholera remains a persistent threat in the country, particularly during the rainy season, despite being a curable disease.