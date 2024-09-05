WHO Reports Surge in Global Cholera Cases and Vaccine Shortage

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported a significant increase in both cholera cases and deaths in 2023, highlighting a growing global health crisis. Speaking at a recent briefing, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus revealed alarming statistics that underscore the worsening situation.

"Today, WHO has published new data on cholera for 2023, showing an increase in both cases and deaths," said Dr. Tedros. "The number of reported deaths from cholera last year increased by 71 percent compared with 2022, and the number of cases increased by 13 percent." He further noted that, so far in 2023, over 342,000 cases and 2,400 deaths have been reported to the WHO from all regions.

This rise in cholera cases has also led to a severe shortage of cholera vaccines, as demand has outstripped supply. According to Dr. Tedros, "Between 2021 and 2023, more doses were requested for outbreak response than in the entire previous decade." Despite the production of approximately 36 million doses last year, this figure represents only half of the amount requested by 14 affected countries.

Cholera, an acute diarrheal illness caused by infection of the intestine with Vibrio cholerae bacteria, is primarily spread through contaminated water and food. Outbreaks tend to occur in areas with inadequate access to clean water and sanitation, making low-income and crisis-affected regions particularly vulnerable.

As the world faces this growing cholera crisis, the urgent need for increased vaccine production, improved sanitation, and better access to clean water is becoming more evident. The WHO continues to work with governments and health organizations to tackle this global health threat, but without a sufficient vaccine supply, the fight against cholera remains challenging.