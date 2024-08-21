War-torn Sudan grapples with cholera outbreak

After heavy rains which led to contaminated drinking water, the war-stricken country is grappling with a new cholera outbreak. More than 350 cases of the disease have been recorded in recent weeks in the current outbreak.

The conflict, which broke out between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in April last year, has taken a toll on an already under-resourced healthcare system. ''The hospital here does not have the capacity to accept many cases", says Abu Bakr Mohamed, a doctor at Kassala Teaching Hospital.

According to authorities, the current cholera outbreak has killed at least 22 people. ''Of course, cholera is a disease associated with drinking water and water in general, as well as an unclean environment, with a large number of flies helping the spread of the disease'', says Ali Adam, the acting Minister of Health of Kassala State. ''As of today, the number of cases has reached more than 300, including 22 deaths."

In 2017, an outbreak of the disease killed at least 700 of the country's inhabitants in less than 2 months. The current outbreak is the latest crisis to hit Sudan, where many residents are also going hungry. More than half of the population is facing food insecurity.