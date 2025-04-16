For Palestinians in Gaza, the ongoing ceasefire negotiations signify little hope

Palestinians in Gaza saw little hope in ongoing talks over a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as strikes and mass displacement continue nearly a month after Israel broke a previous ceasefire agreement and resumed its military campaign.

Hamas officials held talks the past few days in Cairo with mediators over terms for a new truce deal. Mediators are trying to put together further meetings in the Qatari capital Doha.

Hamas officials say a proposal has been put forward for it to release a number of hostages it holds, but Israel has offered only a temporary ceasefire in return.

According to one Hamas official, the movement reportedly rejected the proposal late on Tuesday, although talks continue.

In Gaza’s southern city of Khan Younis, Palestinians forced to move multiple times by Israeli strikes and evacuation orders said they doubted any good would come out of the talks.

“I don't believe that there will be a deal that will be in the interest of the Palestinian people. And if there is an agreement, it will be against us, not in our interest,” said Ahmed Mohsen, who had been displaced from Gaza City.

More than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since Israel resumed its military assault on March 18, bringing the toll in Gaza to 51,000 dead since Oct. 7, 2023.

Nearly the entire population has been driven from their homes, and bombardment and ground offensives have destroyed much of the territory.

Ziad al-Shami, who was forced to leave his home in Rafah, said "the truce no longer means much" to him. Even if strikes stop, he said, he and his family "will remain displaced". "Nothing will change. All this destruction. What truce will fix it?" he added.