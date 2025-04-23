Egypt FM Abdelatty: Egypt is making "continuous, genuine and non-stop efforts” for ceasefire in Gaza

Egypt’s foreign minister Badr Abdelatty said Tuesday that his country is exerting "continuous, genuine and non-stop efforts” to return to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. His statement came after meeting his Lebanese counterpart Youssef Rajji in Cairo. Rajji said that the international community should place more pressure on Israel to withdraw from southern Lebanon.

"I emphasized from my side the continuous, genuine and non-stop efforts in cooperation with Qatar and in coordination with the United States to return to the (Gaza) ceasefire deal that was signed on 19 January, and to work on stopping the bloodshed of the brother Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip," Abdelatty said.

Israel’s air and ground war has killed over 51,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not say how many of the dead were civilians or combatants.

Israel says it has killed around 20,000 militants, without providing evidence.

The war began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 people hostage.

They are still holding 59 hostages, 24 of whom are believed to be alive.

Hamas has said it will only free the remaining hostages in return for the release of Palestinian prisoners, a full Israeli withdrawal and a lasting ceasefire.

According to Israeli statements, the country will keep fighting until the hostages are returned and Hamas has been either destroyed or disarmed and sent into exile. It has pledged to hold onto so-called security zones in Gaza indefinitely.