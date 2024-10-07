South Kivu launches urgent Mpox vaccination campaign amid rising cases

The province of South Kivu, located in the east of the DRC, officially launched a vaccination campaign on Sunday aimed at stopping the spread of the Mpox virus. With 8,843 cases already recorded, including 45 deaths, South Kivu is now considered the epicenter of the virus in the DRC and Africa.

Noël, whose daughter contracted the virus, decided to get vaccinated to protect the other members of his small family.

"When I see how my child suffers with all the sores she has and the pain that comes from it, I feel very bad. That’s why I chose to get vaccinated," said Noël.

The provincial health minister indicated that 47,911 people are expected to be vaccinated.

"The most vulnerable population includes frontline health workers, contacts, and the general population, as well as eco-guards, which totals a target of 47,911 people to vaccinate. The vaccination of children will follow afterward," said Thephile Walulika, the provincial health minister of South Kivu.

Mpox is a contagious and dangerous disease that affects more than 70% of children aged 1 to 17. Many parents, who came to vaccinate their children, were surprised to learn that only adults would be vaccinated. This situation has heightened distrust among the population. Esther, shocked, sees no point in getting vaccinated.

"Why are they bringing vaccines only for adults and not for children? They should give the vaccines to the children. If it’s only for adults, we will refuse these vaccines and leave the situation as it is. Thank you," said Esther Habamungu, a resident from Lwiro.

On the ground, to dispel distrust within the community, several local organizations are raising awareness about the importance of vaccination. In light of the rising Mpox cases, these organizations are also mobilizing their sanitation brigades to promote disease prevention and save lives.

"The health zone of Miti Murhesa is the epicenter of the epidemic. This is where there are the most cases, sick individuals, contacts, and people exposed to Mpox. Vaccination strengthens collective immunity. This means we want to break the chain of transmission. With people already exposed but immunized, it will help us weaken or interrupt that chain," said Parfait Muhani, SBC health supervisor

The initiative for the vaccination campaign against Mpox comes at a time when the DRC is recording the highest number of cases in the world, with over 30,000 infected and nearly 990 deaths since the beginning of the year.