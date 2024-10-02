War-traumatized children in Kivu find hope through dance amid conflict

In the conflict-ridden region of Kivu, a group of children aged 6 to 18 has turned to dance as a means of expressing their pain and hope. The "Invisibles Kids Academy" is more than just a dance troupe—it has become a refuge for orphaned, abandoned, and street children traumatized by years of war.

Bush Séba, the project's founder, explains, "With the ongoing war, conflicts, and the devastation of families, this is the only form of therapy we can offer as dancers. When the children dance, they forget their surroundings for a moment and can finally express themselves. This therapy helps them not only in their careers but in their personal lives as well."

One of the academy’s dancers, 10-year-old Innocent Nyarubare, lost his father during the fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels. He, like many others, channels his grief into his performances.

“When my father died and my mother couldn’t provide for us, I chose to come here instead of living on the streets,” Innocent says.

While the "Invisibles Kids Academy" offers a vital outlet for these children, it faces a lack of financial support. Cultural leaders are urging the authorities to step in and back the initiative, which they say embodies resilience and hope.

“When they dance, there’s a clear message of peace—one the government may not want to acknowledge,” says cultural operator Hassan Kibabe. “It’s heartbreaking to see these children sending such a powerful message, yet receiving no response from those in power.”

Thousands of children in North Kivu have been displaced by ongoing clashes between the Congolese army and the M23 rebels, who are reportedly supported by the Rwandan military—claims that Rwanda has consistently denied.