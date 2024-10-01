Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Why has Samuel Eto'o been sanctioned by FIFA?

Cameroonian football great Samuel Eto'o.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Gianfilippo Oggioni/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

Cameroon

The behaviour of Samuel Eto'o during a FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup game is at the heart of the sanctions he was handed on Monday (Sep. 30).

If the FIFA did not give details about the incident that lead to the sanction, the head of Cameroon football federation was judged to have broken 2 sections of the body’s Disciplinary Code.

He breached articles 13 and 14 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code which focus on Misconduct of players and officials.

On September 11, Brazil beat Cameroon 3-1 at the round of 16 game of the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

If it was Cameroon's first participation in the competition it was also a disappointing exit.

The country's head coach Hassan Balla criticized refereeing.

Eto'o's six-month ban from attending matches of Cameroon’s national teams means he will miss the men’s national team games in qualifying groups for the 2026 World Cup. and 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..