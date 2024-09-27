Rwandan army, rebel forces shell Congolese civilians - Human Rights Watch

Democratic Republic Of Congo
Human Rights Watch has accused the Rwandan army and the M23 rebel group of attacks on civilians in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
In a report released Thursday, the rights group said the two entities have throughout 2024 indiscriminately shelled displacement camps and other densely populated areas near Goma, capital of Congo's North Kivu province.
The United Nations says the Rwandan army and M23 fight side by side in Congo. Kigali denies the accusation.
Human Rights Watch says it documented five attacks since January 2024, in which Rwandan and M23 artillery or rocket fire struck displacement camps or population centres.
The group also accuses the Congolese army and its allies of deploying artillery near displacement camps which it says exposes civilians to danger. It called for stronger measures to protect civilians.
The violence has driven over half a million people to camps surrounding the city of Goma.
