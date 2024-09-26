Welcome to Africanews

UNGA 2024: Spotlight on Africa's Future {Business Africa}

Afolake Oyinloye   -  
By Afolake Oyinloye

The 2024 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), themed "Leaving no one behind: Acting together for peace, sustainable development, and human dignity for present and future generations," highlights Africa's pressing issues such as climate change and economic inequality. With over 60% of its population under 25, discussions focus on empowering youth and women while exploring sustainable urban development strategies. Public-private partnerships are emphasized as vital for integrating green technologies, enabling African nations to leapfrog traditional development models in an era of digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

Nigeria: Dangote Refinery to Ease Fuel Crisis

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos, Nigeria, has commenced petrol production, rolling out its first batch on September 15th, 2024. This $20 billion facility, touted as the largest single train refinery globally, aims to alleviate the country’s fuel scarcity by producing 650,000 barrels per day. With 44% of its output earmarked for domestic consumption and 56% for export, the refinery is poised to significantly reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported fuel, while also stabilizing the naira and mitigating inflation, which has recently surged above 33%. 

JKIA's $1.8 Billion Privatization Controversy

Valued at $8.5 billion, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) faces competition from Ethiopia and Rwanda, which are modernizing their airports. The Kenyan government plans to privatize JKIA. Indian multinational Adani Group aims to invest $1.8 billion in a 30-year deal for the airport’s expansion and operation, projecting revenues to rise from $163 million in 2025 to $290 million by 2030.

