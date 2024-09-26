Kenya's commitment to Haiti: increased police deployment announced

Kenyan President William Ruto, visited Haiti last Saturday, stating that the presence of a Kenyan police force combating gangs has led to a notable improvement in the country's security.

On Thursday, President Ruto spoke at the 79th annual UN General Assembly in New york and called on the international community to back the Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti, which is being led by Kenyan forces.

"Following the Security Council's authorisation under Resolution 26-99, Kenya has deployed 382 specially trained police officers to Haiti. Just a few days ago, I had the opportunity to visit Haiti, witness the work of our officers in the field and observe remarkable progress on the ground. Our support for the Haitian National Police has significantly advanced the pacification of cities and towns, protected critical infrastructure, and relieved many communities previously held captive by criminal gangs," he said.

Kenya plans to send more police officers to Haiti as part of a 2,500-member multinational force, Ruto announced on Thursday.

Kenya has previously committed to heading the multinational force by providing 1,000 police officers.

Haiti has faced challenges in securing financial assistance.

The current operation, reliant on voluntary contributions, has encountered difficulties as some countries reconsider their involvement while others prioritize different crises.

The United States aims to convert its previously proposed police mission for addressing Haiti's security issues into a United Nations peacekeeping operation.

This shift is intended to facilitate increased funding for the Caribbean nation.

Washington is pursuing support from the Security Council to change the Kenya-led multinational security support initiative into a blue helmet mission, as stated by a senior US diplomat focused on Western Hemisphere affairs.

This transition would enable automatic funding through the UN framework.

Later on Wednesday, during a meeting at the UN General Assembly, the US was expected to announce over $40 million in additional funding for Haiti, according to a senior official who requested anonymity.

This is in addition to the $360 million already committed for the police mission.

Following Haiti's call for international aid in October 2022, the death toll from violence has surpassed 8,000, with over 3,000 deaths reported this year, as stated by the United Nations.

The absence of a strong national government and a vacant presidency has led to gangs setting up roadblocks, abducting and killing civilians, and attacking neighbourhoods.

The U.N. indicates that around 200,000 people were displaced from March to May.