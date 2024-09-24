China's FM calls on world powers to work together in tackling global challenges

China's foreign minister on Monday called on world powers to work together in tackling global challeges.

Addressing a meeting of delegates at the Summit for The Future, Wang Yi stressed the importance of the UN Charter.

"We need to build an equal and orderly, multipolar world and defend the UN-centered international system. The international order based on international law and the basic norms of international relations, underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," said Wang Yi.

He added, “All countries, regardless of their size and strength, are equal members of the international community. International affairs should be handled through consultation by all countries. We need to strengthen the authority of international rule of law, reject the law of the jungle, where the strong bully the weak oppose acts of hegemonism such as unilateral sanctions.”

He called on major powers to lead by example.