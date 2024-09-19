South Sudan’s Filda Bandas: Breaking barriers as a female footballer

Filda Bandas is one of South Sudan's few female footballers and the only left-footed player at the national level, a skill she takes great pride in and uses to her advantage. Alongside her teammates from the Yei Joint Stars, Filda is part of a new generation of female athletes defying cultural norms in a country where sports, like many other activities, remain predominantly male.

"I told myself, if I practice with boys, I can be much stronger than others," Filda shared, determined to push boundaries in her sport.

Women in Yei and the broader Western Equatoria region have endured years of conflict, with many losing their homes, livelihoods, and loved ones. But as peace slowly returns, opportunities are emerging for women like Filda to reclaim their lives and pursue their passions.

"For my country, I want peace and love. I want my fellow girls to follow in my footsteps," Filda said, encouraging parents to support their daughters in playing football despite traditional resistance.

Recently, Filda stood out in an all-female football match organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, an event aimed at fostering unity among communities, especially the youth.

By day, Filda works as a gas station attendant to support her child and extended family. Balancing her job, motherhood, and her football career is no easy task, but her determination is inspiring young women in Yei and beyond to believe that, with passion and hard work, any challenge can be overcome.

Filda's story is a testament to the power of perseverance and a growing movement for gender equality in South Sudan.