Sahel Alliance to unveil biometric passports

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger will soon launch new passports, the serving president of the confederation that groups the three countries has announced.

In a televised address on Sunday (Sep. 15), Malian president Col Assimi Goïta said the issuance of new official documents was aimed at harmonizing travel documents,” within the confederation.

It is also aimed at facilitating the circulation of their citizens across the world, he said.

The cost of the new passport remains unknown. So is the list of countries within which Malians, Burkinabés and Nigerians will still be allowed to enter visa free.

During his speech, Goïta notably -and of a media outlet.

The announcement came on the eve of the 1st anniversary of the creation of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

On September 17, 2023, the neighbours signed the Liptako-Gourma Charter establishing a mutual defence pact.

Earlier this year, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger announced their withdrawal from historic regional group ECOWAS.

Goïta said AES nations remain open to all regional and sub-regional partnerships which uphold the principle of non-interference and sovereignty.