IOC President election draws nearer, Sebastian Coe among the 7 hopefuls to replace Thomas Bach

As the International Olympic Committee president election approaches, the IOC has published the names of seven hopefuls who are to run for the position in March.

Among them are two former Olympic athletes, including two-time gold medallist in running, Sebastian Coe. Widely viewed as the most qualified for the role, Coe has disagreed with the organisation on several issues, including his firm stance against Russia on state-backed doping.

Coe also faces potential legal obstacles about his ability to serve an entire eight-year mandate: the upper age limit for IOC members is 70, and Coe will be 68 on election day. The rules do, however, enable an exemption to stay for four more years.

Two-time gold medallist in swimming, Kirsty Coventry, is the only woman to have entered the competition. Prince Feisal al Hussein of Jordan is also among the hopefuls.

A formal candidate list should be confirmed at the start of next year, before the 111-strong membership of the Olympic body cast their votes. The winner's mandate will include the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles, and those in Brisbane four years later. The IOC will also be selecting a host for the 2036 Games, and assessing the effects of climate change on the global sports calendar.