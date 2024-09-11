Delegates from 30 African countries attend Nigeria AI conference

Tech leaders, academics, policymakers, and entrepreneurs from across Africa and beyond have gathered in Nigeria to discuss the opportunities and challenges raised by the development and use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The 2024 Pan-African AI Conference in Lagos, co-hosted by the United States, is seen as a significant step in Africa’s technological future.

In his opening remarks, Nigeria’s Minister for Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, said Nigeria and the world must ensure the “digital transformation journey is inclusive, equitable, and human-focused.”

"For us to truly harness artificial intelligence to our collective benefit, we must be deliberate and collaborative in our approach,” he said.

Tijani also announced a $61,000 Artificial Intelligence fund for Nigeria's brightest AI startups.

Lagos is often referred to as the Silicon Valley of Africa.

The city’s energy was mirrored at the conference as delegates from more than 30 African countries mingled with their counterparts from the US to share ideas and explore the future of AI on the continent.

Dr Seth Center, Acting Special Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology said there were two main challenges with regards to the future of AI.

“One is to create the kind of safe and secure governance framework that is going to enable, not hinder innovation, that can create confidence in citizens anywhere in the world, really to use AI embedded in their lives,” he said.

Center added that the second challenge was to create the enabling business environment that can encourage the private sector to develop and to invest in Nigeria to enable the kind of AI build-out that I think is in our mutual interest”.

The Nigeria and the United States collaboration highlighted the importance of cross-continental partnerships in driving technological innovation, with both countries recognising the vast potential AI holds for economic and social development.