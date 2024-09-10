Egypt says it will not stop until a Gaza ceasefire is reached

Egyptian and Danish officials met in Cairo on Monday as part of the diplomatic efforts to prevent further violence and escalation in the Middle East.

Egypt stressed the need for a truce in Gaza, including an exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees.

Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelaty, said Cairo will continue to make every possible effort to achieve an end to the fighting.

"We will not stop, and we will not give up until there is a ceasefire and an end to the aggression against our people in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem.”

Denmark’s Foreign Minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, praised Egypt for its ongoing efforts to mediate and secure a ceasefire, which is essential to preventing further escalation.

He will visit the Rafah crossing on Tuesday and expressed his concern about the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave.

The two also discussed a longer-term solution to the situation in the Palestinian territories.

"There can be no solution in the region without ending the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, with a priority on establishing a state," said Abdelaty.

Rasmussen said the two-state solution “remains the viable solution to the problem between Israel and Palestine, and this is important as we seek a solution as quickly as possible".