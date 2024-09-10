Death toll rises in Algeria and Morocco following devastating floods

The death toll continues to rise in Algeria and Morocco following deadly flooding caused by torrential rains.

More than 20 people have died and dozens others are missing in both countries after floods swamped villages in the normally arid region.

In Morocco, homes were destroyed and infrastructure including roads, electricity, water supply, and phone networks were damaged.

Officials says the two days of storms on the weekend in some cases saw rain exceeding the annual average rainfall.

The torrential rains came at a time when the country is struggling with a water shortage caused by six consecutive years of drought.

It was a similar situation in neighbouring Algeria, with bridges and train lines also damaged.

The government has sent thousands of civil protection and military officers to help emergency response efforts and assist people trapped in their homes.

Rescue efforts continue in both countries.