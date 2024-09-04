China-Africa summit officially kicks off on Wednesday

The Chinese President welcomed African leaders in Beijing Wednesday for a summit aimed at strengthening ties at a time of strained relations with the West.

President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan hosted a banquet Wednesday evening in the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing to welcome leaders for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

During the three-day summit, leaders of some 50 African countries will discuss cooperation over the next few years on areas including agriculture, security and industrialization.

Bilateral meetings took place Wednesday between Xi and leaders from South Africa, Djibouti and Cameroon, among others. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was present at the summit as a special guest.

After years of being Africa’s largest trading partner and investor, China has bolstered its relationships with African countries to counter the United States and European influence in developing regions or the Global South.