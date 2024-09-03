Political and military support: Dutch PM's pledge to Ukraine

In a surprise trip to Ukraine, his first since he took office, the Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and promised to back Ukraine with political, military, and financial assistance.

Schoof stated that, "We will allocate an additional 210 million to support Ukraine in sustaining its energy infrastructure and in rebuilding or constructing new facilities where required."

Alongside Zelenskyy, Schoof toured an underground school in Zaporizhzhia, where education occurs within a bomb shelter.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed students in Kyzyl on their first day of school.

He expressed his concern for children in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions who have had to continue their education online due to the conflict near the border.

"Of course, the country, and our Armed Forces will do everything to ensure that normal life in these regions, normal life for these children is restored," he said.

According to reports from Russia's state television, local schools in Kursk have been provided with bomb shelters in response to the current Ukrainian offensive in the region.