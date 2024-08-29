A look inside Algeria’s largest port: How exports are fuelling the country’s economic growth

Algeria
In this episode of Algeria Tomorrow, reporter François Chignac visits the country’s largest international port to see how exports are helping fuel Algeria’s economic growth. The Port of Djen Djen, located in the east of the country, spans 210 hectares and is the site of the majority of Algeria’s exports in building materials. The port is undergoing a massive extension this year, as a new container terminal is installed to support more traffic.
