Tunisia president replaces key ministers in reshuffle ahead of presidential vote in October

Tunisian President Kais Saied announced a major cabinet overhaul on Sunday August 25, appointing 19 new ministers, including those responsible for defense, foreign affairs, and the economy, ahead of the presidential election on October 6.

According to a statement from the presidency, Khaled Shili will now serve as the defense minister, and Mohamed Ali Nafti will take over as foreign affairs minister.

Earlier this month, Saied dismissed Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani, replacing him with Kamel Maddouri, who previously held the position of social affairs minister.

The ministers overseeing finance, justice, and the interior have retained their roles.

This cabinet overhaul comes amid a financial crisis and growing public dissatisfaction due to ongoing water and electricity disruptions and shortages of essential goods and medicines. The move appears aimed at introducing new leadership and boosting support from voters.

Saied, who solidified his authority in 2021 by dissolving the elected parliament, is running for re-election against two opponents. However, opposition parties and human rights organizations have accused the government of imposing "arbitrary restrictions" and using intimidation to limit competition, potentially paving the way for Saied’s re-election.