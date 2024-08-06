Tunisian President Saied ready to run in October election

Tunisian President Kais Saied filed papers Monday to run in the October presidential election, where he is expected to face little competition as potential challengers have been imprisoned during his first term.

Saied submitted 242,224 signatures from registered voters to qualify for inclusion on the Oct. 6 ballot in the North African nation.

Four other candidates have gathered signatures to run including Abir Moussi, a right-wing critic of the president who has been behind bars since she staged a protest outside his residence last year. Her attorneys said they filed her paperwork on Sunday.

Tunisia will publish a complete list of candidates by Saturday. The Independent High Authority for Elections requires candidates gather 10,000 signatures to appear on ballots.

Political participation has waned in Tunisia since the country's longtime dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali was overthrown in 2011. Last year's local elections saw a turnout of 11%.