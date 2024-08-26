Campaigns begin in Mozambique ahead of October 9 polls

The campaign for the general elections set for October 9 began on Saturday, August 24, in Mozambique.

The ruling party since independence in 1975, Frelimo, will face the main opposition party, Renamo, which originated from a former anti-communist rebellion.

However, an independent candidate, Venâncio Mondlane, might create a surprise. The issues voters will consider include inequality and the management of the conflict in Cabo Delgado.

While Frelimo has always refused to negotiate with jihadist groups, the opposition favors discussions and emphasizes addressing the social causes of the insurgency.

The issues of wages and the cost of living are also expected to be central to the debates, as inequalities are widening between rural populations and urban elites in Mozambique.

The current President, Filipe Nyusi, who has been in power since 2015, cannot run again. His ruling Frelimo party has nominated Daniel Chapo.

The main opposition party, Renamo, on the other hand, will be represented by Ossufo Momade.

The third candidate who could also change the status quo in this race is Venâncio Mondlane, who embodies the hope for regime change and could "create a surprise," according to a political analyst.

On that day, Mozambicans will also elect their parliamentarians and provincial authority representatives.