Escalating crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is facing worsening turmoil, as ongoing conflicts have displaced millions and strained relations with neighboring countries.

The region, rich in natural resources, has been plagued by violence for decades, with rebel groups like the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and M23 fueling the conflict.

Refugees like Arthur Masimango, who fled to Uganda after his father was killed by rebels, represent the human toll of this crisis. "We were unsafe," Masimango recalls, highlighting the desperation that has driven thousands to seek safety across borders.

The violence in Eastern DRC has claimed around six million lives over three decades, and nearly seven million people have been displaced. Despite international efforts, the conflict's impact is felt across the Great Lakes region, disrupting trade, displacing populations, and stalling progress.

There are accusations against Rwanda for allegedly supporting the M23 militia, complicating peace efforts. Experts stress the need for unified regional leadership to address the crisis and bring lasting stability to the DRC and its neighbors.