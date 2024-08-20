Mpox is not the new COVID - WHO

A World Health Organization (WHO) official emphasized on Tuesday that mpox, whether it's the new or old strain, is not comparable to COVID-19, as authorities know how to control its spread.

"We can and must tackle mpox together," said Hans Kluge, WHO's regional director for Europe, during a U.N. media briefing. He urged global action to either control and eliminate mpox or risk entering another cycle of "panic and neglect." Kluge stated that the current response will be a critical test for both Europe and the world.

Mpox, a viral infection that causes pus-filled lesions and flu-like symptoms, is usually mild but can be fatal. The clade 1b variant has raised global concerns due to its apparent ability to spread more easily through routine close contact.

A case of this variant was confirmed in Sweden last week, linked to a growing outbreak in Africa, marking its first spread outside the continent.

The WHO declared the recent outbreak a public health emergency of international concern after the identification of the new variant. Kluge noted that focusing on the more severe clade 1 strain will also aid in combating the less severe clade 2 strain, which has been spreading globally since 2022. Europe is currently reporting around 100 new cases of the clade 2 strain each month.

Mpox primarily spreads through close physical contact, including sexual contact, but unlike COVID-19, there is no evidence that it transmits easily through the air. WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic advised that while health authorities should remain vigilant for new, more transmissible strains, there are no current recommendations for the public to wear masks.