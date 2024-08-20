Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

DRC to receive Mpox vaccines next week

In this July 16, 2019 photo, health workers dressed in protective gear begin their shift at an Ebola treatment center in Beni, Congo DRC   -  
Copyright © africanews
Jerome Delay/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

Democratic Republic Of Congo

As the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended on Monday, August 19, that countries affected by the mpox variant initiate vaccination plans in areas where cases have emerged, the hardest-hit nation, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), expressed hope to receive its first vaccine doses "next week."

The country has reported 16,700 cases, with "just over 570 deaths," since the beginning of the year, according to Health Minister Samuel-Roger Kamba at a press conference.

According to the government, the disease is increasingly affecting young people, and many children under the age of fifteen have been impacted.

The current outbreak is characterized by a more contagious and dangerous virus, with an estimated mortality rate of 3.6%.

Growing Concern in Africa

The surge of mpox in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has also affected Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda, prompted the WHO to declare its highest level of international alert on Wednesday.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is the epicenter of the current outbreak, with the spread of a more dangerous strain of the virus raising increasing concern in Africa and beyond.

Outside of Africa, mpox cases have been diagnosed in Sweden, Pakistan, and the Philippines.

Additional sources • AP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..