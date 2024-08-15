Turkey's Erdogan welcomes Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday hosted Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas for talks that focused on the conflict in Gaza.

Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye's support for the Palestinian cause during the meeting.

In a private meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, the leaders discussed Israel's actions in Palestine and steps toward a permanent cease-fire, according to the Presidential Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan criticized Western nations for their silence or support for Israel's attacks on civilians in Gaza, urging global and Muslim nations to push for an immediate cease-fire and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Abbas is expected to addess the Turkish parliament on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Palestinian Ambassador Faed Mustafa welcomed Abbas upon his arrival. Abbas's speech is viewed as Türkiye’s response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial address to the U.S. Congress.

His visit came as the threat of Iranian retaliation against Israel over the assassination of Hamas official Ismail Haniyeh fuelled concerns of a wider Middle East war.