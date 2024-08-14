Russia shows off its latest weaponry at military forum

In the midst of its invasion of Ukraine, Russia is promoting its latest weaponry at a military exhibition outside Moscow.

The defence ministry says government contracts worth over $55 million have been signed at the Army Forum 2024.

It says these include the supply of modernised flamethrower systems, tanks, helicopters, guided missiles, and anti-sabotage boats.

The ministry says the army will receive more than 500 types of weapons and over 1 million units of munitions.

“The general concept of our enterprise is the creation of weapons that will be superior to imported analogues and allow us to have advantages on the battlefield,” says Vitaly Bulgakov, deputy managing director of a military company.

Russian news agency, TASS, says about 110 official military delegations and foreign companies are attending the forum.

It comes as Ukrainian forces say they are advancing deeper into Russia, after ramming through the border in the Kursk region just over a week ago.