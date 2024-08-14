Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Russia shows off its latest weaponry at military forum

Delegates at Russia's Army Forum 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Russia

In the midst of its invasion of Ukraine, Russia is promoting its latest weaponry at a military exhibition outside Moscow.

The defence ministry says government contracts worth over $55 million have been signed at the Army Forum 2024.

It says these include the supply of modernised flamethrower systems, tanks, helicopters, guided missiles, and anti-sabotage boats.

The ministry says the army will receive more than 500 types of weapons and over 1 million units of munitions.

“The general concept of our enterprise is the creation of weapons that will be superior to imported analogues and allow us to have advantages on the battlefield,” says Vitaly Bulgakov, deputy managing director of a military company.

Russian news agency, TASS, says about 110 official military delegations and foreign companies are attending the forum.

It comes as Ukrainian forces say they are advancing deeper into Russia, after ramming through the border in the Kursk region just over a week ago.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..