Nigeria immigration probes woman for destroying husband’s passport at Lagos Airport

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has called for an investigation into an event at Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, where a woman was filmed tearing a Nigerian passport.

According to local media reports, the woman identified as Mrs. Favour Igiebor, was seen in the video confessing to damaging the passport, reportedly belonging to her husband. Despite her admission, the airport officials did not take any action but allowed her to leave with her two children.

NIS spokesperson Kenneth Udo confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Sunday, August 11, adding that the Comptroller General of Immigration, K.N. Nandap, had ordered Mrs. Igiebor to be summoned for further investigation.

The NIS stated that if the allegations are confirmed, her actions would violate the Immigration Act 2015, which could lead to legal consequences. The agency emphasized its commitment to upholding the law and maintaining national security.

What is the position of the Nigerian law on this?

According to the law, the deliberate destruction of a passport is a serious offence, which is clearly stated in the Immigration Act 2015, specifically under Section 10(b).

The law clearly states that any act contrary to this act can result in penalties, including fines, imprisonment, or both. The specific penalties are outlined under Section 10(h) of the Act, which details the consequences of such offences.

If someone is found guilty of destroying a passport, they may face legal action, which could include being fined, imprisoned, or subject to other legal penalties as determined by a court of law.