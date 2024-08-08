US sprinter Allyson Felix one of four athletes elected to join the IOC

Seven-time Olympic gold medallist, Allyson Felix, is one of four people to have won an election on Thursday to represent athletes on the International Olympic Committee.

The IOC has a maximum of 115 members, which includes 16 athletes, who contribute to ensuring that their voice is heard in the decisions made.

"Very humbled, you know, to be elected by my, fellow athletes and, just excited. Excited to, get to work. Excited to have impact. Hopefully, " she said.

The retired United States sprinter got 2,880 of the 6,576 ballots cast by athletes at the Paris Olympics.

She says mental health is a very important issue.

“There were some new advances here at these games. And really exciting things happening on that front. A space in the village to get away from it all, to focus on your mental health” she said.

It is something they talk about a lot, she said, and they that will definitely continue to want to do more around.

The four new members, three of them women, were elected for a term of eight years, ending at the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.

The other winners from a slate of 32 candidates were German gymnast, Kim Bui, Australian canoeist, Jessica Fox, and New Zealand tennis player Marcus Daniell.