Somalis protest against the assassination of Hamas' political leader

Hundreds of Somalis gathered in the capital, Mogadishu, on Friday to express their outrage at the assassination of Hamas’ political leader, Ismail Haniyeh.

He was killed in an airstrike in Tehran on Wednesday, hours after attending the inauguration of the new Iranian president.

Protesters said they were “deeply sorry” about the killing of the Palestinian group’s leader.

"I am unable to express my emotions today because as Muslims, our feelings are very tense,” said one protester, Mohamed Abdullah.

While Hamas and its allies have blamed Israel for Haniyeh’s death, Israel has not confirmed or denied its involvement in his death.

It had pledged to kill him and other Hamas leaders over the group’s 7 October attack on Israel last year, in which some 1,200 Israelis died and more than 250 were taken hostage.

The rally’s organiser, Sheikh Mohamed Budul, urged Muslims around the world to hold demonstrations to show unity.

“We gathered here to express our support for our Palestinian brothers and sisters and specifically for Hamas and Gaza."

Demonstrators denounced Israel, carrying Palestinian flags and banners with images of the slain Hamas leader.

Palestinian health authorities say that Israel's ground and air campaign in Gaza has killed more than 39,000 people, mostly civilians.

Since October, about 1.9 million Palestinian – 90 per cent of the population - have been forcibly displaced from their homes.