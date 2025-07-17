12 countries adopt measures to pressure Israel to end military action in Gaza

A bloc of 12 countries meeting in Colombia agreed on Wednesday to adopt measures to pressure Israel to end its military actions in the Palestinian territories, including preventing the supply and transfer of arms and fuel.

The joint statement was signed by Colombia, South Africa, Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Iraq, Libya, Malaysia, Namibia, Nicaragua, Oman, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at the conclusion of a ministerial conference held in Bogotá at the invitation of the Hague Group.

According to the document released by Colombia, the measures will be adopted in accordance with the legal frameworks of each country that signed the document.

Non-transfer of arms

According to the statement, the non-transfer of arms, ammunition and any military equipment to Israel seeks to ‘ensure that our industry does not contribute to facilitating genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and other violations of international law’.

Along the same lines, they will seek to prevent the transit, docking, and servicing of ships within the jurisdiction of the countries when they consider that there is a risk that they will be used to transport weapons, fuel, or military equipment to Israel.

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador to the UN, said from Bogotá that the measures are a first step and a ‘turning point.’ ‘We are beginning a process that will be a massive wave of countries, civil society organisations, companies and individuals’ taking practical measures to ‘force Israel to stop the genocide.’

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip since the war between Israel and Hamas began in October 2023.

He rebuked Europe and the United States for supporting Israel.

"The relationship with Europe can no longer be with those who help (Israel)... not European people but European governments that betray their own people and are helping to drop bombs, and Colombian coal will not become bombs in Israel to kill children. So even if they raise tariffs, other peoples will help us and buy our products," Petro said during a speech to delegates.

Petro has compared Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip to the Nazi concentration camps of World War II.

In protest, he broke diplomatic relations with Israel in 2024, suspended arms purchases and coal exports. However, Petro said that officials in his government have prevented the coal export restriction from being fully enforced.