Sudan's Burhan rules out negotiations with RSF

Sudan's army ruler Abdel Fattah al Burhan said his side would not engage in talks with the Rapid Support Forces, hours after he accused them of targeting him in a drone strike in the east of the country on Wednesday.

The US has invited both sides to peace talks in Geneva.

Burhan said that any peace initiative must recognise his government, also known as the Transitional Sovereign Council as the legitimate ruler of Sudan. While rejecting talks with the RSF, Burhan expressed his willingness to engage in negotiations with political movements and other armed groups.

Burhan was attending a military graduation ceremony when a kamikaze drone struck, killing five people. The army said he escaped unhurt. The RSF denied responsibility for the bombing.

Several mediation efforts have so far failed to produce a lasting ceasefire. Now in its second year, Sudan's war has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 10 million.

Both sides have been accused of war crimes, including deliberately targeting civilians and blocking humanitarian aid.