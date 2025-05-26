Sudan’s Zamzam camp seized by RSF amid famine and mass displacement

In April 2025, Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized control of the Zamzam displacement camp in North Darfur following a brutal three-day assault. The attack resulted in the deaths of over 400 civilians, including women, children, and aid workers, and forced approximately 400,000 residents to flee.

The RSF justified the offensive by alleging that the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) were using the camp as a military base and employing civilians as human shields . However, humanitarian organizations have condemned the assault, highlighting the dire conditions in Zamzam, where famine had been declared in August 2024 .

The conflict, ongoing since April 2023, has devastated Sudan, with over 12 million people displaced and nearly half the population facing extreme hunger . The RSF's actions in Zamzam have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis, drawing international condemnation and calls for increased aid and intervention.