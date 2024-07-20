Cyprus is observing a poignant milestone today as it marks 50 years since the Turkish invasion of the island in 1974, an event that dramatically altered its history.

In northern Cyprus, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will participate in a military parade celebrating what Turkish Cypriots view as their liberation and the foundation of their self-declared state. The parade is part of festivities that underscore their sense of freedom and sovereignty.

Conversely, in southern Cyprus, the day is marked by solemn commemorations. Memorial services will be held across the region, including a significant event at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, which will be attended by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. This is the first time a Greek Prime Minister has been present at such a ceremony, highlighting the gravity of the occasion.

The conflict dates back to 1974 when Turkey invaded Cyprus following a brief coup by the Greek military junta, which had overthrown the legitimate government of Cyprus. The invasion was justified by Turkey as a necessary intervention under its rights as a guarantor power, along with Greece and Britain, to restore constitutional order. The coup in Greece led to the collapse of its seven-year military dictatorship, but the Turkish invasion resulted in a lasting division of the island.

Since then, Cyprus has remained divided, with a UN buffer zone separating the Turkish-controlled north from the internationally recognized south. Despite the restoration of constitutional order in Cyprus, Turkey has not withdrawn its troops, and Britain retains control over 3 percent of Cypriot territory as sovereign base areas.

The 50th anniversary serves as a stark reminder of the enduring impact of the invasion on Cyprus, with celebrations in the north contrasting sharply with the somber remembrance in the south.