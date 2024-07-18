Third ACL surgery didn't stop Rebeca Andrade's Olympic bid

Five years back, Rebeca Andrade had her third ACL surgery on her right knee, a potential career-ending setback.

Nevertheless, she persisted and is now aiming for the Paris Olympics after clinching two gymnastics medals in Tokyo.

Andrade's performance in Paris surpasses her Tokyo performance, showcasing her ambition and effectiveness as a gymnast.

She emphasized, "I always stay focused, particularly during competitions. Due to the many surgeries I've had, I can't afford to lose concentration... I stay alert, which helps me concentrate on my goals."

Hailing from a favela near Sao Paulo, the 25-year-old Andrade aspires to compete against her friend Simone Biles and motivate more Black girls in Brazil.

With extensive experience in major competitions, she notably secured a gold medal in vault at the Pan American Games in Chile last year.

Confident about her countries maturity in gymnastics, she said, "Brazilian gymnastics has shown great progress and is now sought after for our techniques internationally. Rather than bringing in foreign coaches, we are now being asked to share our knowledge with athletes from other countries."

Andrade is maintaining her stardom by taking a straightforward approach in France: She is disregarding all of her rivals, including Biles.

She has been refusing to address any questions about the American star for several months.

Andrade's popularity in her homeland is such that young girls are purchasing Barbie dolls inspired by her accomplishments.

She quickly became a beloved figure at just 20 years old due to her infectious smile.

However, as injuries piled up, doubts about her preparedness for Tokyo started to creep in.

She questioned whether she could ever match the achievements of her idol, Daiane dos Santos, who was the first Brazilian female gymnast to claim a gold medal at a world championship.