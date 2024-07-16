From dream to reality: Mbappé's Real Madrid bow

Kylian Mbappé lived out his childhood dream on Tuesday by wearing a Real Madrid jersey at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The 25-year-old France star was officially presented as the club’s newest player at the Bernabeu, where almost 80,000 fans were in attendance to welcome him.

Mbappé, donning the No. 9 jersey, grinned widely and greeted the cheering fans, then hugged Pérez and ex-Madrid player and coach Zinedine Zidane, who had invited Mbappé to visit the Spanish club for the first time when he was still a teenager.

Addressing his funs, Kylian Mbappé expressed his joy in spanish saying, "Good morning, everyone" - I will try to speak Spanish."It's fantastic to be here today. Fantastic. For so many years I've gone to sleep and dreamt about it, and today I'm achieving it. I'm a delighted boy today."

Mbappé took the stage at the Bernabeu Stadium to a rousing reception from the Madrid fans kissing his jersey after finalizing his five-year deal with the Spanish giants and club president Florentino Pérez.

Pérez hailed Mbappé's arrival as a monumental moment for the club, emphasizing the player's dedication to realizing his dreams. “Today we welcome an exceptional player who today is fulfilling his childhood dream,” Pérez said. “Today you are here because it’s something that you wanted. Thank you for making a great effort to be able to wear this white jersey.”

Mbappé's family members, team executives, and a number of ex-players gathered near the stage at the Bernabeu, where the roof was shut for the afternoon event in Madrid.

Children associated with Mbappé's charity were also present while the song "Nessun Dorma" played in the background.

Madrid's 15 European Cup victories were showcased during Mbappé's introduction.

The message "Welcome, Mbappé" was displayed on the big screens at the renovated Bernabeu.

Additionally, iconic club moments and images from Mbappé's career, including him in Madrid's uniform as a child and alongside former star Cristiano Ronaldo, were also featured.

Mbappé's introduction to Real Madrid followed his participation in the 2024 European Championship, where France was defeated by eventual winner Spain in the semi-finals.

After numerous attempts to secure the young player, Madrid finally struck a deal with him in June when he decided to leave Paris Saint-Germain and become a free agent.

Mbappé had exclusively played for French clubs in his club career - starting at Monaco before moving to PSG and spending seven seasons there.

Pérez had made signing Mbappé a key priority for the club after failing to secure him when he visited the club's facilities at the age of 14 and instead chose to join Monaco's youth academy.

In 2021, Madrid's offer of 180 million euros to PSG was rejected, the same amount PSG had paid Monaco for a teenage Mbappé years earlier.