Abiy, Sudan's Burhan meet in Red Sea city

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed landed in Port Sudan, the new seat of Sudan's government Tuesday for a meeting with army ruler Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Abiy's office said the visit was part of the Ethiopian leader's efforts to find "sustainable solutions for Sudan's stability".

The Rapid Support Forces took the capital of Sennar state in late June, bringing the war closer to Ethiopia's border.

Until then, the army which is loyal to Burhan had controlled most of the eastern and northern parts of the country.

Talks to bring an end to the conflict, now in its second year remain deadlocked, with each side accusing the other of being in the wrong.

The war has driven nearly 10 million people from their homes and created a humanitarian crisis, the United Nations says.