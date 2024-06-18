Hajj 2024: Final symbolic stoning and farewell circling of the Kaaba

Muslim pilgrims are wrapping up the Hajj, or pilgrimage, which is one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

During the Hajj, Muslims pray and perform rites including a stoning ritual.

Many pilgrims were gathered in Mina, a desert site outside Mecca on Tuesday (Jun. 18).

The three-day stoning ritual in Mina symbolises the casting away of evil and sin.

The Hajj this year comes amidst the devastating war in the Gaza Strip.

Making the pilgrimage was an occasion for Ayman, an Egyption Pilgrim to intercede for Palestinians:

"Of course, one of the most important prayers was for our brothers in Palestine. It was one of the most important prayers that we were praying, that God would make them victorious over their enemy."

More than 1.83 million Muslims performed Hajj in 2024, including more than 1.6 million pilgrims from 22 countries.

Amir Omar made the trip all the way from Nigeria.

"I am feeling very great that I perform my one pillar in my religion, Yes, I am feeling very grateful."

All Muslims are required to make the Hajj once in their lives if they are physically and financially able to do so.

The burning sun and suffocating hot weather remained Tuesday, with temperatures, expected to reach 47 degrees Celsius in Mecca.

Many pilgrims, particularly elderly ones, were seen collapsed and in need of medical assistance because of the heat.

Dozens, including 14 from Jordan, were also reported dead.