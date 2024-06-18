Celine Dion premieres documentary on her battle with stiff person syndrome

Celine Dion, the renowned recording artist, spoke passionately about her journey with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) during the premiere of her documentary "I am: Celine Dion" in New York. Dion described the necessity of sharing her struggle, emphasizing the rarity of her condition and the lengthy process of finding the right medical team and undergoing numerous tests.

"For me, it was absolutely necessary at this moment in time," Dion expressed, reflecting on the challenges she faced alone before receiving her diagnosis. "A lot of people are suffering. A lot of people deal with immune disorders. And to be alone and not know what is happening... I've received so many letters from people saying, 'I have SPS, too,' or 'Do you think I might have it?' This documentary is about raising awareness and helping people to share their pain and worries."

Regarding her return to the stage, Dion described the extensive physical, mental, emotional, and vocal therapy required. "It's not just warming up the body and vocal cords and then going on stage," she explained. "It's a gradual process, and I'm already feeling a little bit back."

Despite the challenges, Dion underscored her gratitude to her fans, family, and supporters who have stood by her. "I'm not here in New York tonight after so many years of my career alone," she emphasized. "I owe it to them to share my journey and to raise awareness."

During the premiere, Dion's foundation announced a $2 million pledge to Autoimmune Neurology research, underscoring her commitment to advancing medical knowledge in this field.

"I am: Celine Dion" will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting June 25.