Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Euro 2024: Elephant Oracle predicts German win

Elephant Bubi kicks the ball towards the goal in Starkenberg, Germany, Thursday, June 13, 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
David Breidert/(c) -

By Africanews

with AP

UEFA Euro 2024

Make way Paul the psychic octopus - there's a new Nostradamus in the world of football results forecasting and she's a very big deal.

Meet 'Bubi' the oracle African elephant who lives in a reserve in Thuringia in central Germany.

On Wednesday, this clairvoyant pachyderm hoofed a ball upfield into a goal marked with the German flag, confidently predicting victory for Germany against Scotland in the opening game of Euro2024.

Although originally from Italy, 'Bubi' could be seen afterwards celebrating her prediction by waving the black-red-gold tricolour of her adopted home.

Being a soothsayer is tiring work and moments later 'Bubi' enjoyed a bucket of barley to restore her psychic powers.

Keepers discovered her enthusiasm for football by chance when a ball rolled into her enclosure and 'Bubi' immediately kicked it back.

Whether she can accurately gaze into a crystal ball, we'll find out on Friday night after the game at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..