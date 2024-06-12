South Sudan hosts first-ever World Cup qualifier match in Juba

FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrived in Juda, South Sudan on Tuesday for the inauguration of Juba National Stadium.

The 54-year-old was joined by the country's President, Salva Kiir Mayardit, and FA President Augustino Parek, to mark the occasion after FIFA invested nearly 7 million USD (£5.49 million) to support the work in the capital.

Infantino attended South Sudan's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match at the stadium - the first time a FIFA World Cup qualifier has been held in the country.

The 'Bright Stars' were beaten 3-0 by Sudan but nothing could sour the occasion.

"Today, with football, we unite the world, we unite South Sudan, we unite Africa, we unite all the people who love our game", said Infantino.

"We do this here, in your capital, in Juba.I am very happy today and I’m very proud to assist on this historic day, 11 June 2024 for a historic game", he added.