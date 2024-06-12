IOC chief says Paris ready to host Olympics

With just over 40 days to go, the president of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach has commented on the French capital's readiness to host the 2024 summer Olympics, saying it is 'set'.

The Paris Games kick off on July 24 and will last until August 11.

"Paris, he'[is] not only on track, to deliver the first ever, Olympic Games, aligned with our Olympic agenda, reforms. But they are ready, they are set," said Bach in Lausanne, Switzerland at a meeting of the International Olympic committee executive board.

There have been concerns over the city's readines, with authorities scaling down the opening ceremony over terrorism fears.

There is also debate about the upcoming legislative elections potentially impacting on the games. The French legislative elections will take place in two rounds on June 30 and July 7, three weeks before the July 26 opening ceremony in central Paris that will include a floating parade of athletes on the River Seine.

10,500 athletes from 206 countries will compete in 329 events over 17 days.