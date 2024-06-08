This week in pictures (3 - 7 June)

SOUTH AFRICA

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and other senior officials of the African National Congress party were in a critical meeting Thursday to decide if they should formally propose a “unity” government bringing in all major parties to solve a political deadlock in Africa's most industrialized country before a June 16 deadline.

South African président Cyril Ramaphosa, center, meets with senior officials of his African National Congress party during the ANC's National Executive Committee Thursday, Jun Jerome Delay/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

GUINEA

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived Monday in Guinea on his latest visit to West Africa, where coups and growing discontent with traditional allies like France and the United States have contributed to some countries' shift toward Moscow.

In this photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Guinea's foreign minister Morissanda Kouyate shake hands ne Jerome Delay/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

NIGERIA

Africa's most populous country ground to a halt on Monday, with electricity cut and major airports closed, as Nigeria's largest labour unions began striking to demand a salary increase amid the worst cost of living crisis in decades.