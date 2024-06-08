This week in pictures (3 - 7 June)

South Africa
SOUTH AFRICA
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and other senior officials of the African National Congress party were in a critical meeting Thursday to decide if they should formally propose a “unity” government bringing in all major parties to solve a political deadlock in Africa's most industrialized country before a June 16 deadline.
GUINEA
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived Monday in Guinea on his latest visit to West Africa, where coups and growing discontent with traditional allies like France and the United States have contributed to some countries' shift toward Moscow.
NIGERIA
Africa's most populous country ground to a halt on Monday, with electricity cut and major airports closed, as Nigeria's largest labour unions began striking to demand a salary increase amid the worst cost of living crisis in decades.
