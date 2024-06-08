Welcome to Africanews

This week in pictures (3 - 7 June)

American Tyler Thompson Jr, center, sits in court in Kinshasa, Friday, June 7, 2024.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

South Africa

SOUTH AFRICA

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and other senior officials of the African National Congress party were in a critical meeting Thursday to decide if they should formally propose a “unity” government bringing in all major parties to solve a political deadlock in Africa's most industrialized country before a June 16 deadline.

South African président Cyril Ramaphosa, center, meets with senior officials of his African National Congress party during the ANC's National Executive Committee Thursday, Jun
South African président Cyril Ramaphosa, center, meets with senior officials of his African National Congress party during the ANC's National Executive Committee Thursday, Jun

GUINEA

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived Monday in Guinea on his latest visit to West Africa, where coups and growing discontent with traditional allies like France and the United States have contributed to some countries' shift toward Moscow.

In this photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Guinea's foreign minister Morissanda Kouyate shake hands ne
In this photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Guinea's foreign minister Morissanda Kouyate shake hands ne

NIGERIA

Africa's most populous country ground to a halt on Monday, with electricity cut and major airports closed, as Nigeria's largest labour unions began striking to demand a salary increase amid the worst cost of living crisis in decades.

Joe Ajaero, centre, Nigerian Labor Congress President, speaks during a protest against the recent increase in the electricity tariff, in Abuja Nigeria, Monday, May 13, 2024.
Joe Ajaero, centre, Nigerian Labor Congress President, speaks during a protest against the recent increase in the electricity tariff, in Abuja Nigeria, Monday, May 13, 2024.

