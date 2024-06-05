Algerian football team train ahead of their match against Guinea

Algeria trained on Tuesday at FAF National Technical Centre to prepare for the match against Guinea on the third matchday of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Vladimir Petkovic first official match with Algeria will be on Thursday evening, the confrontation will be difficult for his squad in order to secure three points.

The Bosnian will be without Riyad Mahez, Youcef Blaili and Islam Slimani for technical choices.

Yacine Brahimi team-mates are looking forward to get the three points, so all players are fully aware they'd better not waste any chance to earn points in order to guarantee the qualification early.

Algeria are at the top of Group G after two wins against Somalia at home (3-1) and Mozambique (2-0) in Maputo.

The Desert Foxes have met Guinea before in 5 matches with three victories, one draw and one loss.

Algeria have qualified four times to the World Cup - in 1982, 1986, 2010 and 2014.