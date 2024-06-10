Football: 3 supporters sentenced for insults against Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior during the Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium in London on 1 June 2024. -
By Rédaction Africanews
with AP
Spain
Three Valencia fans have been sentenced to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to insulting Real Madrid striker Vinícius Júnior. This is the first conviction for cases of racism in professional football in Spain.
Supporters will not be allowed into football stadiums for two years and will have to pay for any legal proceedings.
Fans were arrested after a Spanish league match between Real Madrid and Valencia at the Mestalla stadium in May 2023. The match was briefly interrupted after Vinícius was insulted.
Valencia had already banned supporters from Mestalla.
